Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $31.99 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CME Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CME Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.81. 44,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $195.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

