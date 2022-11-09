Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,345. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

