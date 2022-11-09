Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.22. 219,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

