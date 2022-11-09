Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,348. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $254.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

