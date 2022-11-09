Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 831 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,314. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

