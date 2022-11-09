Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 434,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 66,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,857. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

