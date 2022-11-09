Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($65.00) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up €0.72 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.50 ($64.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,779 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.15. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($56.25).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

