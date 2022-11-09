Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 100,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.