Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BFAM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.