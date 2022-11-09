Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRLT stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.