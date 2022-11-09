Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on BRLT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.