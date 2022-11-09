Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target at $61.13

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.65.
CDPYF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
