Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TBK stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,356,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
