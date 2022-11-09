Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,356,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

