Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

BRKR stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

