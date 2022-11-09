BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.65 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE BTB.UN traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The company has a market cap of C$296.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.07 and a 52-week high of C$4.42.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

