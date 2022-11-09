Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,773 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 398% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,568 put options.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,801,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 667.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 62,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

