Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $132.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

