BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

