C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CCCC. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
CCCC stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $46.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.