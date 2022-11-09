C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCCC. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

CCCC stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $46.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.