Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.
Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 502,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
