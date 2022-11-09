Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 502,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

