Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.17. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.
Cabot Stock Performance
Shares of CBT traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 502,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.39.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.