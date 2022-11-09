Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

