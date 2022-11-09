Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.54. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,742. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

