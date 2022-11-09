Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.88

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and traded as high as $44.33. Calian Group shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.