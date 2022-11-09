Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.88

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and traded as high as $44.33. Calian Group shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Calian Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calian Group (CLNFF)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.