Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) dropped 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 11,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 170,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,918 shares of company stock worth $574,852. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

