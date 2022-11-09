Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 106.44% and a negative net margin of 1,405.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

