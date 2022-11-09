Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $919.99 million-$996.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.87 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

