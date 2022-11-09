Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.73

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and traded as low as $25.70. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 1,122 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

