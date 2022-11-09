CannabisCoin Market Capitalization Hits $386,459.46 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $386,459.46 and $0.82 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00326017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00122793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00764476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00584648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00224525 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

