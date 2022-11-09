Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,530. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

