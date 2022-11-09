Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$325,065.00 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.01, for a total value of C$325,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,430,185.70.

Capstone Power Stock Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.04.

Capstone Power Company Profile

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

