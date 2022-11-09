Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$325,065.00 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.01, for a total value of C$325,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,430,185.70.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.04.
Capstone Power Company Profile
Read More
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.