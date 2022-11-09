Cardano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.23 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.91 or 0.06918775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,120,196,047 coins and its circulating supply is 34,346,695,587 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

