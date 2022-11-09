CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.69

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1001764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
CareDx Stock Down 9.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.03.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
