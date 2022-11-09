CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.13 to $0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.91.

CarGurus Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of CARG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 267,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

