Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 228,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,864. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

