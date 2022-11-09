Cartesi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.85 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $62.45 million and $14.85 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,360,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.