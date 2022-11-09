Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 6.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $7.81. 251,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,752,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

