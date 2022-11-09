Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

