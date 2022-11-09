Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

