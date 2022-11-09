Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.77 million. Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 957,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 51.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 343,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

