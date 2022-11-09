CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
CEVA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of 732.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. CEVA has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
