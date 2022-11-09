CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of 732.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. CEVA has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

About CEVA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.