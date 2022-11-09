Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Down 33.2 %

Shares of GTLS traded down $79.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

