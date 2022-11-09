Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
Chemed Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CHE stock opened at $489.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.92 and a 200-day moving average of $476.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,967,436. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 405.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
