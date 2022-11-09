Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $489.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.92 and a 200-day moving average of $476.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,967,436. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 405.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

