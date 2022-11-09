Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. 676,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,596. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.95. The stock has a market cap of C$981.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.