Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,543,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,213,190.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 478,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

