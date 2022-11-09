Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.66 on Wednesday, reaching $1,382.98. 9,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,412. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,560.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,464.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.