Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

