Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 596,388 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

