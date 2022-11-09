CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

CIX opened at C$13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.33.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.