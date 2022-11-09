CIBC Trims Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Target Price to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.61. 299,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,033. The company has a market cap of C$874.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.49.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$39.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

