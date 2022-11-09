Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. 2,997,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 380,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

