Cindicator (CND) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Cindicator (CND) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $570.89 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

